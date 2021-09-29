Moro woman writes new children's book

Cynthia Erivo is officially a triple threat. After an Emmy-nominated portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha and the debut of her first solo album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, the star is breaking into the publishing world, daring children (and the adults in their lives) to think big and without limits. To celebrate the release of her children’s novel, Remember to Dream, Ebere, designer Tory Burch hosted a reading for New York’s most stylish tots at her new SoHo store, and it was a Saturday morning well spent.

