Moro woman writes new children's book

 7 days ago

Sep. 29—MORO — A "bucket list labor of love" resulted in a great love story for children and older adults — "Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad: Friendships Come in All Ages." "I couldn't find one that was about friendships of children with older adults, how interaction and intergenerational friendships bring sunshine into older adults' lives. I looked for books like this," said author Vickie Rodgers, of Moro. "Since I couldn't find a book, I thought, 'I'm going to write one.'"

