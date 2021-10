Nandini Bajpai will discuss her latest novel, “Sister of the Bollywood Bride,” a charming novel about one teen’s summer tackling disasters, but not limited to, family, romance and weather—as she plans her sister’s Bollywood style Indian wedding, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. Local bookstore, An Unlikely Story will be present with copies of Nandini’s novels. The library has copies of the book that will be discussed located on display on the ground floor.

