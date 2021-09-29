Temakase brings hand rolls to JACX&CO in Long Island City

During the pandemic, Americans discovered, to varying degrees of astonishment, that you can have school without classrooms, work without offices, greetings without handshakes, a year without dentistry, Christmas without family drama, happy hours without getting hit on, and — in my case at least — Asian street food without Asian streets. It turns out that enduring the screams of competitive vendors at Gwangjang Market, Chowpatty Beach or the Omoide Yokocho is, well, optional. Great food on the go doesn’t come only from someone with a carved apple face in a dank alleyway, sentimental moments in "Parts Unknown" notwithstanding. It needn’t be ordered by shouting over honking horns or enduring interminable lines at a hawker market in blistering heat while crossing yourself with a bottle of Pepto.

