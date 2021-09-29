Temakase brings hand rolls to JACX&CO in Long Island City
Temakase, a lively hand roll bar, is now open at JACX&CO a collection of culinary concepts located in the heart of Long Island City. Temakase offers a menu of signature hand rolls centered around fresh seafood. Located on the mezzanine level, guests can dine at the sushi counter or take it to go. Diners will discover a variety of hand rolls, including Spicy Scallop, Ikura Salmon Hand, Blue Crab, and Uni along with vegetarian options like Sesame Cucumber and Avocado Hand Roll.cititour.com
