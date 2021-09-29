Chaffee County to create sustainable development plan

CHAFFEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES is hiring a Foster Care/ Family Engagement Coordinator for the Child Welfare Department. This is a Foster Care Coordinator position with emphasis on spending a portion of their time as a Family Engagement Coordinator. This person will spend part of their time coordinating our family engagement model. This will include facilitation of all of our family engagement meetings and/or red team meetings, which will be part our intake model through Differential Response (DR). This worker will help implement DR and the IV-E programming. This worker will also carry a caseload of kinship and foster care provider cases. Will be responsible for the recruitment, retention, certification and re-certification of both kinship and foster care providers. Coordinate and assist with the placement of youth in kinship and foster care providers. Coordinate and assist with the placement of youth in kinship and foster care. Also may provide emergency on-call availability and response. Must be or eligible to be certified as Colorado Child Welfare Caseworker. You must have a Bachelor's degree in the field masters preferred. Safe certification also preferred but not required. Annual Salary $50,000 to $60,000 DOQ: benefits include health insurance, retirement plan, disability, paid leave and holidays. Full job description and application are available on the Chaffee County website under Employment Opportunities. Please send a cover letter, resume and 3 reference letters to monica.haskell@state.co.us EOE.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO