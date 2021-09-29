Who are buying cryptocurrencies in India? Survey reveals age, profile, city
Sep. 29—Indians who own cryptocurrency are mostly in the age bracket of 21 to 35 and live in metro cities, a recent study conducted by Kantar revealed. Men and women between the age group of 21 to 55 from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, Jaipur and Lucknow were interviewed for the survey, which found that most Indians are currently trying to better understand how cryptocurrency works and whether it is worth the investment.www.tribuneledgernews.com
