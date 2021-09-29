CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Who are buying cryptocurrencies in India? Survey reveals age, profile, city

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 29—Indians who own cryptocurrency are mostly in the age bracket of 21 to 35 and live in metro cities, a recent study conducted by Kantar revealed. Men and women between the age group of 21 to 55 from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, Jaipur and Lucknow were interviewed for the survey, which found that most Indians are currently trying to better understand how cryptocurrency works and whether it is worth the investment.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

CoinSwitch Kuber Becomes India’s Most Valuable Cryptocurrency Exchange

India-based crypto exchange Coin Switch Kuber announced on Wednesday (October 6) that it had “managed to raise a Series C Funding of $260 Million.”. The app-based exchange was founded in June 2020 by Ashish Singhal (CEO), Govind Soni (CTO), Vimal Sagar Tiwari (COO), and Sharan Nair (Chief Business Officer). According...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

India’s cryptocurrency platform CoinSwitch Kuber raises over $260 million

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian crypto asset platform CoinSwitch Kuber said on Wednesday it has raised more than $260 million in a funding round from investors including Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, valuing it at $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
abc17news.com

How to invest in cryptocurrency without buying any

Investors can gain access to the booming cryptocurrency market without exposing their portfolios to high levels of risk. By investing in companies with cryptocurrency holdings or those that produce infrastructure that supports crypto, investors don’t have to buy the currency directly. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to give its decision on a bitcoin exchange-traded fund later this year. If allowed, this could give everyday investors another way to access crypto. Investors who are ready to take the next step can look into rewards credit cards that offer cryptocurrency instead of cash back or miles. This lets investors explore cryptocurrency without having to invest any of their own money.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin & cryptos – Are they way past the ‘get rich quick’ narrative

The high volatility and frequent price surges that cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin are accustomed to give impetus to many characterizing them as easy money schemes. Bitcoin alone spiked by 347% over the year, prompting many altcoins to rally by thousands of percent on the back of its success. Such meteoric returns have prompted many to dip their feet into this market over the past few years.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy On Low Prices October 2021 Week 2

The cryptocurrency market has had a strong 24 hours. Starting yesterday at around $2.1 trillion, its total value has lifted to $2.2 trillion, a rise of just over 4%. While bitcoin (BTC) has been leading the charge, most of the biggest gainers are lower cost altcoins. Consequently, we’ve compiled a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy on low prices. This covers coins priced under $150, and much lower.
MARKETS
Telegraph

The mistakes to avoid when buying cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a kind of digital money that is designed to be secure and, in many cases, anonymous. It can be bought and sold using the hundreds of online exchanges that are available to investors. Investors have made huge sums by throwing their cash behind new digital currencies, but their...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Mutual Fund#Indians#Ripple
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks I'm Never Buying

Coinbase may never see a repeat of the cryptocurrency frenzy it has enjoyed recently with revenue expected to decline as soon as next year. Robinhood might benefit from a return to its roots as a stock-trading platform as it comes under increased regulatory scrutiny. Cryptocurrencies have been the investment story...
STOCKS
chartattack.com

Who Is The Richest Cryptocurrency Owner In The World? – 2021 Guide

Cryptocurrencies is a lucrative investment field. Owing to its volatility, the bitcoins that cost some ten dollars a decade back are now priced at billion dollars. As a result, more people are enthusiastically investing in bitcoins these days. If you are also looking forward to trading in cryptocurrencies, click here.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Place
Mumbai
invezz.com

Top 3 beaten up cryptocurrencies to buy now

DOT, DOGE and ICP are at some of their lowest price points. With the reputation these tokens have, a price increase could be inevitable. This might be the perfect opportunity to jump in on these tokens before they get back up in value. Polkadot DOT/USD is an open-source sharding multichain...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

India to buy 56 C-295 aircraft

In a historic deal, India’s Ministry of Defense awarded nearly Rs 22,000-crore ($3 billion) to European aerospace giant Airbus Defence and Space, to acquire the 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Economic Times reported. 40 of the new transport aircraft are set to be made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Markets Buy Back Another Chinese Attack On Cryptocurrencies

The main antihero of the crypto market of late has once again been China. The country's authorities are fiercely trying to eradicate everything related to cryptocurrencies, mining, and trading. The most negative effect was a report that illegal activities include providing cryptocurrency trading services to citizens of mainland China. Residents...
MARKETS
Baller Status

Cryptocurrency and Celebrities: Biggest Stars Who Are into Crypto

People know celebrities for investments, wealth, and their careers alike. Most, if not all, do not limit themselves to what they earn but also make money from investments. When it comes to managing their finances and investing, many have ventured into cryptocurrencies. Some of the stars are into Bitcoin, while...
MARKETS
Tidewater News

Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency buying and selling

Bitcoin, Ether and different digital tokens tumbled as China intensified its push to rein in crypto hypothesis and mining. Bitcoin fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses have been extra extreme in different cash, with Ether, EOS, Litecoin and Dash all falling greater than 7%. Crypto-related shares additionally got here beneath stress, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. tumbling 6% in U.S. pre-market buying and selling.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For The Weekend Rally September 2021 Week 4

The cryptocurrency market is showing some signs of rejuvenation after this week’s selloff. Its total value has climbed to $2 trillion, up from a one-month low of $1.78 trillion on Wednesday. This represents a rise of roughly 12% in two days, led by a combination of big coins such as BTC and by emerging altcoins such as AVAX. Given that global markets have stabilised after Evergrande met one of two key debt deadlines, there’s a chance this rise could continue over the coming days. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. This includes coins with good short- and long-term potential.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

India: Panel to study the question of taxing cryptocurrency trading incomes

Cryptocurrency trading in India might soon be subject to a tax structure. The country’s finance ministry is reportedly forming a committee to examine how income generated through crypto-trading activities can be taxed. According to reports, the panel will evaluate whether income earned from cryptocurrencies can be taxed as capital gains...
INCOME TAX
Sequim Gazette

Crypto Revealed Reviews – Legit Cryptocurrency Documentary Series?

Millions of people around the world are trying to invest in cryptocurrencies to build their financial future. The truth is that some are already making it big in the industry, but many are still struggling to figure out things. This is because it is hard to understand cryptocurrencies entirely as it is very vast. Also, the prices are highly volatile, and one can win or lose a lot of money in a very short time.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy