Minnesota man found guilty in stolen car pursuit
Sep. 29—EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury has found T'Athony Brown, 26, of Minnesota, guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. According to trial testimony, on April 21, at 2:26 a.m., Brown led Pontoon Beach police officers on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle from Fenton, Missouri. The vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hour before Brown crashed the vehicle and fled the scene.www.tribuneledgernews.com
