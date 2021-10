Hull, Iowa — The city of Hull will soon lose its one and only grocery store. Hull Food Center owner Greg Rens says there are several reasons they are closing the store. Rens tells us that the store will close its doors on Monday, September 27th. He says they didn’t try to sell the business because they would have to have borrowed money to stay open while they looked for a buyer. He says he’s not sure what the owner will do with the building after they move out. The fixtures, coolers, and so forth are up for sale, says Rens.

