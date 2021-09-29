Ford Pemberton joins SLU baseball staff

As a student athlete here at St. Lawrence University, I am grateful to finally be back in season with the volleyball team. It has been a long time since the 2019 Fall volleyball season, AKA the last time we’ve played in an intercollegiate match. Yet, rules and regulations have been constantly changing due to COVID-19 ebbing and flowing over the past 18 months. COVID-19 protocols are put in place to keep everyone in the community safe, while also letting the student athletes resume their athletic careers in an adjusted way. For example, the volleyball team and coaching staff must be masked while on the sidelines during matches, but the six active players have the option to remove their masks if comfortable doing so. Spectators are welcome, but they are required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Early in the season, we had three teammates, including myself, test positive for covid. As us three quarantined for 10 days, the rest of the team stayed masked during practices and got tested five days later, as they were all close contacts. Luckily, the 12 remaining players, along with both of our coaches, tested negative and were able to travel to SUNY Cortland for a tournament. An additional teammate was being contact traced, so with the guidance of our coach, Shelly Roiger, and head athletic trainer, Brian Atkins, we’ve decided that it would unfortunately be best if she stayed back. Since then, we haven’t had any more covid scares, and we’ve been lucky enough to keep competing.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO