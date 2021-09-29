CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Ford Pemberton joins SLU baseball staff

crescentcitysports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Head Baseball Coach Matt Riser announced the addition of Ford Pemberton to the coaching staff Wednesday. He will serve as the Lions’ hitting coach and camp coordinator. No stranger to the ranks of the Southland Conference, Pemberton was previously a member of the Nicholls...

crescentcitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Delayed No More: Marcus Spears retired number ceremony at Northwestern State set for Oct. 23

NATCHITOCHES – Marcus Spears waited for more than a quarter century to have his Northwestern State football No. 76 retired. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the two-time All-American to stretch that time a little more, Spears will have his moment in the sun Oct. 23 when the Demons host Southeastern in NSU’s annual Homecoming game. That date is a little more than a year after the initial Oct. 17, 2020, date NSU hoped to honor Spears.
NFL
an17.com

SLU dominates in conference opener

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team won its Southland Conference opener Saturday, defeating Northwestern State in four, 25-22, 25-13, 18-25, 25-19, at Prather Coliseum. SLU (2-10, 1-0 SLC) has won back-to-back matches, posting its three best attack percentages of the season over the course of the last...
SPORTS
Hammond Daily Star

Gillette, Hidalgo earn weekly honors for SLU

Darby Gillette was tabbed Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team, the league office announced Tuesday. Gillette, a senior, scored the first goal of the match in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Houston Baptist on the road. A native of Meridian, Mississippi, she...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Hammond Daily Star

Career nights Spark SLU rally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Cicily Hidalgo, Gracie Duplechein and Hannah Haerer each turned in career-best performances and the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit for its first win of the season, defeating Southern Miss, 15-25, 27-29, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9, Tuesday at the Volleyball Wellness Center. Hidalgo, the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thehillnews.org

COVID Protocols for Fall Athletics at SLU

As a student athlete here at St. Lawrence University, I am grateful to finally be back in season with the volleyball team. It has been a long time since the 2019 Fall volleyball season, AKA the last time we’ve played in an intercollegiate match. Yet, rules and regulations have been constantly changing due to COVID-19 ebbing and flowing over the past 18 months. COVID-19 protocols are put in place to keep everyone in the community safe, while also letting the student athletes resume their athletic careers in an adjusted way. For example, the volleyball team and coaching staff must be masked while on the sidelines during matches, but the six active players have the option to remove their masks if comfortable doing so. Spectators are welcome, but they are required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Early in the season, we had three teammates, including myself, test positive for covid. As us three quarantined for 10 days, the rest of the team stayed masked during practices and got tested five days later, as they were all close contacts. Luckily, the 12 remaining players, along with both of our coaches, tested negative and were able to travel to SUNY Cortland for a tournament. An additional teammate was being contact traced, so with the guidance of our coach, Shelly Roiger, and head athletic trainer, Brian Atkins, we’ve decided that it would unfortunately be best if she stayed back. Since then, we haven’t had any more covid scares, and we’ve been lucky enough to keep competing.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Lew Ford, the oldest hitter in baseball, loves every swing and is ready for his last

BOSTON — You can’t quite say that no one older than Lew Ford has taken an at-bat in professional baseball this year. As my young researcher friend Andrew Reicin discovered, 74-year-old Boots Day, a major leaguer from 1969 through 1974, went to bat on Sept. 15 for the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters as part of a tribute to his retirement as a longtime coach. Day bounced out.
BOSTON, NY
crescentcitysports.com

Preview: No. 14 Southeastern travels to McNeese for Southland opener

No. 14/15 Southeastern (2-1, 0-0 SLC) at McNeese (1-3, 0-1 SLC) Oct. 2, 2021 | 12 p.m. | Cowboy Stadium | Lake Charles, La. Last Meeting: Southeastern 25, McNeese 20 (March 6, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: Cox Sports Television/ESPN+. Announcers: Lyn Rollins and Gary Reasons. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM,...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slu#Slu Baseball#Lions#The Southland Conference#The Lhsaa Coaches Clinic#Baseball Operations#C E Byrd High School#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Byrd Pemberton#Zachary High School#Haughton High School
crescentcitysports.com

Nicholls releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program officially published the team’s 2021-22 schedule Thursday afternoon, initially colliding with a robust 14-game non-conference slate before squaring off against fellow Southland Conference members across a 17-contest lineup. The Colonels open up the campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a...
KATY, TX
Lions

SLU Faces Southland Preseason Favorite

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team faces the Southland Conference preseason favorite, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, to begin a two-match swing through the state of Texas this week. SLU (2-10, 1-0 SLC), voted third in the conference preseason poll, matches up against the Islanders (5-7, 1-0 SLC) at...
HAMMOND, LA
Daily Commercial

Katie Ledecky joins Gators swimming coaching staff

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has joined the Florida swimming and diving program as a volunteer swimming coach. Ledecky announced Wednesday that she will train for the 2024 Olympics in Gainesville with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iberian

Antoine joins Westgate staff as volleyball coach

Bailey Antoine was a standout girls basketball player at NISH and went to on to play some college ball as well. She knows a lot about basketball and would be an excellent coach of the game. But Antoine is not coaching basketball at Westgate. Instead she is in her initial...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Timber Creek over Pemberton - Field hockey recap

Carlee Serratore scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to carry Timber Creek to a 1-0 win over Pemberton in Erial. Emma Jordan assisted on the game-winner and Brianna Shamoian earned the shutout to help Timber Creek improve to 2-6. Mayah Diamond made four saves for...
PEMBERTON, NJ
ftc.edu

Megan Eiseman Joins Cross Country Staff

Dix Hills, NY - Five Towns College Athletics has announced the addition of Megan Eiseman as an assistant coach for the Men's and Women's Cross Country teams. Eiseman ran cross country and track at Seaford High School and Farmingdale State College. At Farmingdale, she was a member of the 2016 Skyline Championship cross country team, and the 2017 Skyline Championship runner-up. In the all-time records at Farmingdale State College, Eiseman currently holds #2 in the 1000 meters and #9 in the mile.
DIX HILLS, NY
an17.com

SLU grounds Cardinals in straight sets

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team swept past UIW in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15, in Southland Conference action Saturday at the McDermott Center. SLU (3-11, 2-1 SLC) wraps up what turned into a 14-match road trip to open the regular season, defeating the Cardinals (6-11,...
SPORTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bervin Brown joins Lady Raiders basketball coaching staff

Bervin Brown wanted to get back to East Texas. With his wife working in Tyler, Brown took a job at Tyler Legacy High School coaching freshman football and freshman boys basketball. But when first-year Legacy girls basketball assistant coach J.J. Montgomery departing at the end of August to become the...
TYLER, TX
washingtonspirit.com

Annie Worden Joins Technical Staff Through End of 2021 Season

Leesburg, VA. (09/25/21) – The Washington Spirit are proud to announce that Annie Worden will join the club’s technical staff as an assistant coach, effective immediately until the end of the 2021 season. Worden joins the Spirit after serving most recently as the Premier Soccer Director at Premier Progression Academy.
SOCCER
yourerie

Zapolski Joins Mercyhurst Staff, Lakers Tabbed to Finish 6th in AH

The Mercyhurst men’s hockey program announced that Cathedral Prep graduate, former Lakers goaltender, and member of the 2018 US Olympic hockey team Ryan Zapolski is joining its coaching staff. He’ll serve as a volunteer assistant. With the regular season on the horizon, the Lakers were voted to finish sixth in...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy