5 things to do this weekend

1. The Momentary will present FreshGrass | Bentonville, a two-day, family-friendly festival celebrating roots and bluegrass music in Bentonville, Arkansas. Featured performers are Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and a dozen other musical acts. Local food and retail vendors also will be present. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the final acts taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. each night. Single-day and two-day passes can be purchased at themomentary.org. Walk-up visitors will be accepted while tickets remain, but attendees must be prepared to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.