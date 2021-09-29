Reading Plus Announces Expanded Partnership With South Carolina’s Beaufort County School District
WINOOSKI, Vt. (September 29, 2021) – Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the expanded use of its platform within the Beaufort County School District in South Carolina. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, all middle and high school students within the district will have access to Reading Plus for the following three years.www.eschoolnews.com
