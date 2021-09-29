Tyson Fury Keeps It Simple
Give Tyson Fury this – he sees things with a refreshing degree of clarity. On a Wednesday press conference on Zoom to promote next month’s title fight against Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight titlist responded to reporter’s questions with a confidence and a simplicity rarely seen in the fight game. “You can only do your best in boxing,” he said. “There’s no rocket science to boxing.” As for those who now see the sweet science as a highly technical sport, the undefeated Fury isn’t about to sign onto their philosophy. “I’ve never heard such bullocks in me life,” he said. “Train hard, get to bed early, eat right, and get stocking.”www.boxinginsider.com
