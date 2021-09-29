CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Wyoming ranks 3rd for fiscal health, gets 'A' grade

By Robert Davis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Wyoming earned an “A” grade for its fiscal health, according to a new report by fiscal watchdog group Truth in Accounting (TIA). The state has a tax surplus of more than $19,500 per resident, TIA found, which ranks as the third-highest surplus in the country behind Alaska and North Dakota, respectively. Only 11 states have enough money to pay all their fiscal obligations, according to the report.

