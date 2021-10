The NFL has informed former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon that he has been reinstated and should be eligible to play by week four of this season. Gordon has completed each step required of him and last week the NFL Players Association recommended he be reinstated. The troubled wide receiver has been suspended from the NFL several times for different reasons. When he does play he is undeniably a talented weapon for any NFL quarterback. The first step is complete, but now a team will have to sign the wide receiver.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO