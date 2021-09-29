Willmar School Board resurrecting Middle School expansion
(Willmar MN-) Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the Willmar School District was planning on teaming up with the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative for an expansion of the Willmar Middle School. But the school board put the project on ice due to fears that dealing with coronavirus would drain school finances. Now Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the board is bringing the project back to life...www.willmarradio.com
