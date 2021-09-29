CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Olivia howitzer undergoing a makeover

By JP Cola/Olivia Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Olivia MN-) One of Olivia's iconic landmarks is gone and won't be back until next June. According to The Renville County Register, the M110 8-inch Howitzer that has been sitting in The Flag Park in front of The National Guard Armory for more than 30 years is getting a makeover. The rusting cannon, built in 1944, was loaded onto a flatbed truck with the help of the Olivia Public Works Department last Friday, and was brought to Camp Ripley for a restoration and a new paint job. When it returns, it will be dark green with an Army star on it's side. Former National Guard Unit Administrator Harry Hawkinson told The Register they are looking for an organization to help maintain the artillery piece. It had been cared-for by The American Legion, but it's member numbers are going down and the ages of the remaining members are going up.

