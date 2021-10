The 29th Leclaire Parkfest will take place on Sunday, October 17, from Noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park on Hale Avenue in Edwardsville, IL. The festival features three bands: Dixieland/Ragtime Jazz by the Gaslight Squares (Noon – 2:30 pm), followed by Bluegrass and other old-time folk music from the Lodge Brothers (2:30 pm-5 pm) at the bandstand. On the east side of the park, Cousin Mike and the Hoopties will play Americana music (1 pm-3:30 pm). Bin 51 will sell a variety of beer and wines to complement a wide variety of delicious festival food provided by local non-profit organizations and food vendors. Local artisans and crafters will have their work on display and available for purchase. Games, pet adoptions, vintage cars and tractors and other family activities provide something for every age. The St. Andrew’s Relay for Life Team will host the annual Leclaire Parkfest book sale to benefit the American Cancer Society with thousands of books available at bargain prices.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO