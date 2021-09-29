CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation Honors High-Achieving Foster Youth

On Wednesday, the Florida Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Foundation honored eight youth in the child welfare system with the Foundation’s TRIUMPH Award for their determination, resilience and success. It is the third year the Foundation has presented its TRIUMPH Awards to young people represented by the Guardian ad Litem Program in the state dependency courts. Angelina Ramirez (Lakeland, FL), Jasmine Dixon (Tampa, FL) , Juana Gregorio (Deerfield Beach, FL), Pearl Collins (Port Saint Lucie, FL), Christopher Brice (Miami, FL), Sara Friesel (Sarasota, FL), Micaela Segobia (Key West, FL) and Ivery Swanson (Port Charlotte, FL) all received scholarship money and Apple MacBook’s. All youth who were nominated throughout the state received $100 gift cards.

