Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation Honors High-Achieving Foster Youth

Darlington County residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved. If you are over 21 and can give four to five hours a month of your time for a child, you can change a child’s life. Visit www.gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. The Guardian ad Litem program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who have are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services. GAL volunteers get to know the child, and everyone involved in the child’s life, including family, teachers, doctors, social workers and others. They gather information about the child and what the child needs. Their recommendations to the court help the judge make an informed decision about a child’s future. GAL volunteers provide a stable presence in a child’s life, remaining on each case until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. The GAL program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA). DCA is an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle. Be the person who positively changes a child’s life forever! Contact Margaret Chapman at the Darlington County Office at (843) 383-2333 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO