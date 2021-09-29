CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC

Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAINTENANCE MECHANIC OPEN POSITION The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic to perform skilled and semi-skilled duties involved in the routine maintenance and repairs, preventive maintenance, and general upkeep of owned and/or managed public housing properties and other managed residential and/or commercial properties based on work orders taken from tenants and employees. EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE --High school graduate or equivalent with additional training in general maintenance and repair; three (3) to five (5) years related experience in building maintenance, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs --Must maintain a valid Alabama Driver's License --Must be insurable and bondable by the Agency's insurance company --Education/certification in electrical and/or plumbing a plus OFFICE IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. Required application and detailed job description can be obtained at the ACHA Central Office located at 2110 County Road, Alexander City, AL by calling (256) 329-2201, Alexander City Career Center, or can be downloaded from www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Application deadline is 4:00 pm CDT, Friday, October 8, 2021. Applications accepted by office drop-box Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, by mail, or at the Alexander City Career Center. Applications will NOT be accepted by email or fax. Only qualified applications will be considered Position is Open Until October 8, 2021 NO PHONE CALLS The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

#Housing Discrimination#Public Housing#Housing Act#Building Maintenance#Acha#Education#Alabama Driver S License#Agency#The Acha Central Office#Hud#Cfr#Civi
