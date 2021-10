MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendar for this year’s Tina Ross Afternoon in the Park!. This year marks the second event of its name dedicated to Tina Ross but the fourteenth official “Afternoon in the Park.” Originally termed “Sunday Afternoon in the Park,” the annual festival was held for 12 years on a Sunday afternoon in August at Wilgrove Park. Plans were in the works for the 13th annual “Afternoon in the Park” when Tina Ross passed away in 2018. In the wake of her passing, The Town made the decision to take a year off.

