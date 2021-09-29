CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Three Most Interesting Things Coach Mel Tucker Said Sept. 28

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago

"The opponents change, but the standard is the standard. We will not accept the unacceptable."

Michigan State had their biggest test of the season and at times looked very lack-luster especially offensively against Nebraska. Those things aren't going to slide, they will have to be better going forward.

"There hasn't been a game this season where we came out of the game giddy about where we were in terms of productivity. We're a work in progress. We are now, we always have been and we always will be."

Coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans have exceeded most expectations so far, I mean they do have a perfect record. It's a long season and with some very tough opponents coming up, they have to keep improving in order to play with the Big Ten East.

"We have to get all 11 guys on the same page on a play to be successful. On all three phases."

Coach Mel Tucker keeps emphasizing the importance of not only offense and defense but also special teams. This team is full of football players that have to buy in to something bigger than themselves and Tucker is teaching that.

Comments / 0

Related
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Homecoming With a Vim!

Kenneth Walker started October a lot like he started September. MSU’s “K9 Dawg” plays tough, with speed, and has some a game breaking agility Spartan Nation has not seen in years. Walker’s effort and grit on the Touchdown to put MSU up 28-13 was another entry for the long highlight reel that’s already made a name for Walker on the national stage. His ankle looked hurt earlier in the 2nd Quarter, and MSU might have been wise to rest him more tonight than they did, but Walker kept grinding and finished the day with a third Touchdown and 126-yards.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Nebraska State
SpartanNation

Three Up/Three Down: Spartans Use Fast Start To Earn Win Against Western Kentucky

Jayden Reed set the tone of the game on the opening drive, after the defense forced Western Kentucky to punt on their opening possession, Reed took the ensuing punt 88 yards for a touchdown. This was the second straight week Reed took a punt return back for a touchdown becoming only the third player in Michigan State history to have two punt return touchdowns in the same season.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
SpartanNation

Michigan State Receives First Commitment of 2023 Class

Dexter (Mich.) 2023 tight end Brennan Parachek made it official today becoming the first commitment of the 2023 class for Coach Mel Tucker. Parachek has great hands and has been a force for Dexter in his first two and a half years of high school. He has good size and is versatile as a three sport athlete, also excelling in basketball and baseball.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#American Football#Spartans
SpartanNation

Michigan State Loses Two Players To Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior Defensive Back Kalon Gervin and Redshirt Junior Linebacker Chase Kline have entered the transfer portal today, the day after Michigan State had a overtime victory over Nebraska. First reported by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. Gervin had 14 tackles this season including eight in the season...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: MSU Finds Something Special Late, Works Overtime To Beat Nebraska

Michigan State struggled to run when they wanted to, did not make adjustments soon enough, and ended up with their low output of the season so far. It did not take long to see that MSU could not run right at Nebraska. The Huskers won the line of scrimmage more often, and held MSU to only 2.4 yards per carry, 71 total for the game. Jay Johnson and company did not do enough to adjust to their struggles at the point of attack.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SpartanNation

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Recruit Reaction

2022 Wide Receiver Commit Tyrell Henry (Roseville, Mich.) "I loved it, very fun atmosphere, kind of scary but they pulled it out in the end." 2023 Offensive Line Target Johnathan Slack (Detroit King, Mich.) "It was a great game!" 2023 Defensive End Target Jalen Thompson (Detroit Cass Tech, Mich.) "It...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Five Game Predictions

1. Michigan State's offense scores 30 or more points. In four games Nebraska has only given up 30 points once and that was in week "zero" to Illinois in a 30-22 loss. Last week against #3 Oklahoma, despite losing they only gave up 23 points. Kenneth Walker will be the best running back they will have played so far and the receiving corps are starting to click with Payton Thorne.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
118
Followers
496
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy