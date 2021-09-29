I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens Wednesday afternoon

The Glenwood Canyon race to benefit local nonprofit Literacy Outreach will adapt to damage from mudslides, but it will not be canceled. The Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy modified its course and offerings for this year in light of conditions in the canyon, offering a singular 5-mile run in lieu of its typical half marathon and 5K on Saturday. The temporary course will start and end at the No Name exit with an in-and-back route west toward Glenwood Springs, with the turn around point near the Vapor Caves. After having to go virtual due to COVID-19 and the fires that led to the slides, organizers were happy just to be back, even in an abbreviated form.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO