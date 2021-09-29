CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope’s gas crisis is crushing businesses and weighing on the region’s entire economy. U.S. LNG producers are looking to capitalize on soaring global natural gas prices. According to one energy consultant who spoke to the FT, there could be five new LNG projects coming in the United States over the next two to three years.

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

China is so desperate for coal amid a power crunch threatening its economic growth that it has released Australian coal that has been sitting in bonded storage not cleared by customs because of the spat between the two countries. China is scrambling for energy supply ahead of the winter, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Electricity Crisis Was Not Caused By A ‘Perfect Storm’

From hydropower failures in South America to natural gas shortages in Europe, and coal prices soaring in Asia, the global electricity crisis has clearly gone global. While plenty of observers are willing to blame this on a ‘perfect storm’ of events, the truth is electricity providers were simply not prepared when they should have been.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Nuclear Energy Could Bridge The Energy Transition Gap

Nuclear power is making a comeback as it has become clear that renewable energy alone cannot meet global demand. Small-scale modular SMR nuclear reactor may well be the key to a nuclear revival by reducing both the cost and danger of nuclear power. SMR reactors have the support of companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amos Hochstein
OilPrice.com

Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Putin Promises More Supply

Natural gas futures mercifully slipped 10% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that the gas-rich nation would send more natural gas to Europe. Gas prices are still twice as high as they were last month. On Tuesday, natural gas futures had settled at a high not seen in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EIA Sees Solid Global Demand For Oil, Gas And Renewables To 2050

Global demand for renewables will rise the most through 2050, but demand for petroleum and other liquids and natural gas will also increase, albeit at a slower pace, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) finds in its International Energy Outlook 2021 out on Wednesday. The 2021 outlook contains EIA’s long-term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon

Electricity supply in the United Kingdom will be tighter this winter compared to previous years, the chief executive of the UK’s National Grid told a Financial Times conference on Wednesday, noting that consumers and businesses will see no respite from the record-high gas prices soon. This winter, the margin between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Gas Prices#American#Lng#The Financial Times#British#Reuters
OilPrice.com

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

When gas prices in Europe started rising faster and faster last month as the continent prepared for winter and found out it was not the only one, gas suddenly became important. Italian Energy Exec: "It could get very ugly unless we act quickly to try to fill every inch of storage,"
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

Clean energy startups have raked in $11 billion so far this year, nearly double the total amount from 2020. One of the largest funders of clean energy startups has been Big Oil, with the fossil fuel giants eager to stay ahead of the energy transition. While markets are on track...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

The EU Is Panicking Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices

As Europe’s benchmark gas prices hit records highs every day amid tight supply, the European Union (EU) is looking at a single-market response to the surging energy prices as it scrambles to keep its green targets amid soaring power bills. The benchmark European gas prices continued their rally this week,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

Liquid natural gas and coal prices are at record highs in Asia, a fact that could transform how countries in the region invest in energy security. Countries in Asia must now make the choice between doubling down on coal and natural gas to survive price shocks or investing in energy storage and renewables.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April.The unprecedented jump of almost a third would come on top of the recent 12 per cent price cap increase, which...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Global energy crisis is the first of many in the clean-power era

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won't be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What's different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age -- with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China Is Desperate To Secure Latin American Oil And Coal

Nearly three decades ago the Soviet Union imploded and ceased to exist, leaving the U.S. as the last standing superpower and victor of the Cold War. That, according to many scholars, heralded a new era in international relations, where liberal capitalist democracy and multilateralism under the leadership of the U.S. was the order of the day. Since then, communist China has emerged as not only a major economic power but a threat to U.S. global leadership and the liberal democratic capital free market system. Fierce competition between the world’s two largest economic powers is intensifying as the Communist Party of China uses its economic might to challenge U.S. hegemony and significantly bolster China’s geopolitical influence. Beijing, to sustain its growth, is determined to secure the natural resources, including crude oil, that its economy requires. For this reason, China has emerged as the world’s top buyer of crude oil. During August 2021, China bought 10.49 million barrels of crude oil per day, an increase of 8% over July but still 6% less than the 11.18 million barrels per day imported for the same month in 2020. Growing fears within Beijing over securing access to the raw materials which are crucial to China’s economic miracle have seen state-controlled enterprises expand their operations into many resource-rich developing regions. The need to secure access to various commodities, notably coal and crude oil, is being amplified by Beijing’s trade conflict with Australia and the restrictions it is placing on Australian imports. One region which is garnering considerable attention from Beijing is Latin America.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy