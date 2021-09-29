NOXIOUS WEED CONTROL FIELD TECHNICIAN
Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board is accepting applications for the position of Field Technician. We currently have one full time, permanent position open. Application Deadline is 3:00 p.m. October 24, 2021. For further information please contact the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board at 509-422-7165. Please submit cover letter, resume, and Okanogan County job application to OCNWCB at 1234 South 2nd Avenue in Okanogan.www.omakchronicle.com
