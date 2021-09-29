Sharon Hospital plans to close labor and delivery unit within the next year, officials say
SHARON — A local hospital is planning to stop delivering babies within the next year as part of a strategic transformation, according to Nuvance Health. Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health announced the plan at a community forum Wednesday evening to “best meet the evolving needs of patients, families and staff while ensuring a vibrant future for the hospital,” a press release from the healthcare group stated.www.middletownpress.com
