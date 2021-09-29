CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Officially limited Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Henderson (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. After Henderson took part in Wednesday's walk-through, head coach Sean McVay told Thiry that there was an "expectation and anticipation" that Henderson will play Sunday against the Cardinals. Once the Rams took the practice field, however, Henderson was seen working with a Rams trainer on the side, per Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. Once the session was closed, Henderson likely hopped into some drills to earn a limited designation, but in any case, he's trending in the right direction to return Sunday. If he does enough to gain clearance for the weekend, it'll be interesting to see the breakdown of backfield work between Henderson and Sony Michel, who eked out 79 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches in place of the former this past Sunday against a stingy Tampa Bay run defense.

