Crimson, Orioles compete at Milaca Mega Meet

Maple Grove cross country competed in the Milaca Mega Meet in Milaca on Saturday, Sept. 25, and put forth some successful performances. The Crimson boys took first place in the seventh grade 3200 meters thanks to three top-35 finishes from Lucas Capistrant (13:00, 27th overall), Ethan Chisholm (13:12, 33rd overall), and Vincent Krebs (13:13, 35th overall). The boys also finished fourth out of 29 schools in the freshmen 5,000 meter runs, 13th in the eighth grade 3,200 meters, 17th in the sophomore 5,000 meters, 27th in the JV 5,000 meters, and 24th in the Division 1 5,000 meters.