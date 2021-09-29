Alleyfest and Autumn Fest coming up this weekend
This weekend marks the inaugural Alleyfest at the Alley on Main, which will be taking place parallel to the City of Paintsville’s new Autumn Fest, a new festival aimed at allowing local non-profits to fundraise in lieu of a canceled Kentucky Apple Festival. Alley on Main owner Jordan Pelfrey said the event already looks promising, with ticket sales high and hotel rooms in the city scarce this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.www.paintsvilleherald.com
