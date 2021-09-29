CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paintsville, KY

Alleyfest and Autumn Fest coming up this weekend

By Waylon Whitson News Editor
Paintsville Herald
Paintsville Herald
 8 days ago

This weekend marks the inaugural Alleyfest at the Alley on Main, which will be taking place parallel to the City of Paintsville’s new Autumn Fest, a new festival aimed at allowing local non-profits to fundraise in lieu of a canceled Kentucky Apple Festival. Alley on Main owner Jordan Pelfrey said the event already looks promising, with ticket sales high and hotel rooms in the city scarce this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

www.paintsvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paintsville Herald

Paintsville’s beautification continues with new mural

As the push to convert Paintsville into an attractive destination for tourism continues, beautification remains at the top of many community volunteers and business owners’ priority lists and a well-painted mural, such as the U.S. 23 and post-card themed one now adorning the wall of a plaza directly adjacent to the aforementioned highway, serves that purpose beautifully.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Paintsville Herald

The news that no one wants to hear

It’s the news you don’t want to hear. It’s the type of story you never want to write. Johnson Central head football and wrestling coach Jim Matney passed away Tuesday. It’s a tough thing to grasp. The first thoughts go to his family and the hurt and pain they must...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Paintsville Herald

KSP holds ‘Ride for the Island’ event

Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville, held their ‘Ride for the Island’ motorcycle ride Sept. 18. The ride began and ended at the MineShaft Harley-Davidson shop in Pikeville. According to Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9, this is an event that has been going on for nearly...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paintsville, KY
Society
City
Paintsville, KY
Paintsville, KY
Government
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Paintsville Herald

Congressman Hal Rogers visits during Flood Mitigation kickoff meeting

Johnson County hosted Congressman Hal Rogers Thursday, Sept. 16, when Rogers visited to speak alongside Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, Paintsville Mayor BilL Mike Runyon and Col. Eric Crispino, current Louisville District Commander of the Army Corps of Engineers as they addressed the community about the scope and benefits of long-awaited $118 million flood mitigation efforts, including both structural improvements and early warning and alarm systems.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Paintsville Herald

New Goodwill store to open in Pikeville later this year

Officials have shared more information on the larger Goodwill retail store that is currently being constructed in Pikeville. Goodwill’s new 10,000-square-foot retail store will be located along Lee Avenue across from the Pike County Public Library, and it will replace the smaller store that was located in Coal Run. The new Goodwill store will offer a selection of clothing, accessories and various household items, and it will feature a drive-through component along the side of the building, where members of the community can come and drop off gently used items for donations.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Paintsville Herald

Paintsville Herald

Paintsville, KY
463
Followers
751
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paintsville Herald is a community newspaper in the eastern Kentucky area with a focal point on Johnson and surrounding counties.

 https://paintsvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy