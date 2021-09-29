CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators Leahy, Cornyn introduce bill to 'restore' PTAB review process

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afBLg_0cCGqS1h00
Senators Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont., and John Cornyn, R-Texas in Hart Senate Office Building, Washington. September 29, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Senators Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, and John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, introduced a bill Wednesday that would modify proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark's office patent tribunal to facilitate challenges to what they called "poor-quality patents."

In a joint statement, the senators said the Restoring the America Invents Act would allow the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's inter partes review process to better address low-quality patents that they say can be abused by non-practicing entities (NPEs) against start-ups, small businesses, manufacturers and others.

Among other things, the bill would allow government entities to challenge patents at the board, reduce PTAB judges' discretion to deny reviews and give the director of the PTO authority to rehear PTAB decisions.

Leahy said in the statement that the bill would reinforce "high-quality patents" while "ensuring that poor-quality patents don't disrupt the American economy." Cornyn said it would "improve the ability of our system to maintain the quality of American patents by improving the mechanism for challenging them."

Leahy co-wrote the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act 10 years ago, which established the PTAB. The board has become a relatively quick and cheap way for companies often targeted by infringement suits to try to invalidate patents.

Leahy announced the new bill last week at an event commemorating the AIA's 10th anniversary, where he said previous PTO director Andrei Iancu, who served under former Republican President Donald Trump, acted to "undermine" IPRs and "hamstring" the public's ability to challenge low-quality patents.

Iancu, now a partner at Irell & Manella, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The percentage of rejected IPR petitions rose under Iancu, in part based on PTAB precedent giving its judges discretion to deny review based on parallel court litigation and other factors. Leahy and Cornyn's bill would limit discretionary denials and encourages district courts to stay related cases if PTAB proceedings would streamline them.

The bill also addresses the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc, which found that PTAB judges had been appointed unconstitutionally, but solved the issue by giving the PTO director authority to review their decisions. Leahy and Cornyn's bill would also require the director to issue written opinions when they choose to review board decisions.

President Joe Biden hasn't yet nominated a permanent PTO director.

Immediate reactions to the bill from interest groups were mixed. The PTAB is popular with tech companies that are often targeted with infringement cases, but less so with pharmaceutical companies and individual inventors, who generally support stronger patent rights.

United for Patent Reform – a coalition that includes Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Google LLC, and General Motors Co – said in a statement that the bill was "critically needed," noting a "35 percent spike in patent litigation by NPEs in the past two years."

But the Innovation Alliance, whose members include AbbVie Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a statement that the changes would favor big tech companies, which "many in Congress believe are already too powerful."

Comments / 0

Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

WARNER & KAINE JOIN LEAHY IN INTRODUCING JOHN LEWIS VOTING RIGHTS ADVANCEMENT ACT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine joined Senator Patrick Leahy in introducing legislation to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act and stop the spread of voter suppression. The legislation—the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—is named for the late Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights movement, and reflects an update to legislation introduced in the last Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinTelegraph

US Senator Warren introduces bill to study crypto’s role in ransomware

As cryptocurrency adoption continues apace in the United States, lawmakers want to better understand how it’s used — for both legal and illegal purposes. The Ransom Disclosure Act, introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Deborah Ross, would require victims of ransomware attacks to disclose information about ransom payments to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Vermont State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Senate Republicans offer to allow debt ceiling increase until December

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell, bowing to the immediate threat of a federal default, said Republicans would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling into December, but he refused to lift his blockade of a long-term increase in the government’s borrowing limit. The offer appeared to reflect some nervousness on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Andrei Iancu
Person
Donald Trump
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, largely in Southwestern states. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal […] The post U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Abbvie Inc#Economy#Ptab#Democrat#Republican#Appeal Board#The Pto Authority#American#Aia#Pto#Irell Manella#Ipr
coloradosun.com

Littwin: Conservative Supreme Court justices are asking us to, please, stop calling them partisan hacks

You may have noticed that an unusual number of Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly defending themselves — my favorite is Amy Coney Barrett’s we’re-not-partisan-hacks defense — as credible, balls-and-strikes arbiters of American law, unswayed by politics or by the fact that Donald Trump had been unusually candid when saying he would appoint only justices he was sure would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under President Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WAVY News 10

Senate to introduce new bill to keep government open without debt limit increase

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday night that Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to prevent a government shutdown. “We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown,” Schumer said. The bill would keep the government funded through December...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yellowhammer News

Tuberville, Senate GOP colleagues introduce bill to reverse HHS policy limiting monoclonal antibody treatments

Efforts to expand access to an effective COVID-19 treatment have reached the nation’s capital as U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), along with his fellow Republican colleagues, has introduced legislation which would prohibit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from enacting policies limiting the drug’s supply. HHS recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Senator Sinema introduces bill to curb service member suicide

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (D - Ariz.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to address the high suicide rates among American service members. Senator Sinema, alongside Senator Rop Portman (R - Ohio) introduced the Military Suicide Prevention in the 21st Century Act. The bipartisan bill would launch a pilot program to provide more technology and mental health resources for service members.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy