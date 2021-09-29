Senators Leahy, Cornyn introduce bill to 'restore' PTAB review process

Senators Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont., and John Cornyn, R-Texas in Hart Senate Office Building, Washington. September 29, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Senators Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, and John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, introduced a bill Wednesday that would modify proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark's office patent tribunal to facilitate challenges to what they called "poor-quality patents."

In a joint statement, the senators said the Restoring the America Invents Act would allow the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's inter partes review process to better address low-quality patents that they say can be abused by non-practicing entities (NPEs) against start-ups, small businesses, manufacturers and others.

Among other things, the bill would allow government entities to challenge patents at the board, reduce PTAB judges' discretion to deny reviews and give the director of the PTO authority to rehear PTAB decisions.

Leahy said in the statement that the bill would reinforce "high-quality patents" while "ensuring that poor-quality patents don't disrupt the American economy." Cornyn said it would "improve the ability of our system to maintain the quality of American patents by improving the mechanism for challenging them."

Leahy co-wrote the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act 10 years ago, which established the PTAB. The board has become a relatively quick and cheap way for companies often targeted by infringement suits to try to invalidate patents.

Leahy announced the new bill last week at an event commemorating the AIA's 10th anniversary, where he said previous PTO director Andrei Iancu, who served under former Republican President Donald Trump, acted to "undermine" IPRs and "hamstring" the public's ability to challenge low-quality patents.

Iancu, now a partner at Irell & Manella, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The percentage of rejected IPR petitions rose under Iancu, in part based on PTAB precedent giving its judges discretion to deny review based on parallel court litigation and other factors. Leahy and Cornyn's bill would limit discretionary denials and encourages district courts to stay related cases if PTAB proceedings would streamline them.

The bill also addresses the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc, which found that PTAB judges had been appointed unconstitutionally, but solved the issue by giving the PTO director authority to review their decisions. Leahy and Cornyn's bill would also require the director to issue written opinions when they choose to review board decisions.

President Joe Biden hasn't yet nominated a permanent PTO director.

Immediate reactions to the bill from interest groups were mixed. The PTAB is popular with tech companies that are often targeted with infringement cases, but less so with pharmaceutical companies and individual inventors, who generally support stronger patent rights.

United for Patent Reform – a coalition that includes Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Google LLC, and General Motors Co – said in a statement that the bill was "critically needed," noting a "35 percent spike in patent litigation by NPEs in the past two years."

But the Innovation Alliance, whose members include AbbVie Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a statement that the changes would favor big tech companies, which "many in Congress believe are already too powerful."