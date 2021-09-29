CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Davison – Davis

Coastal View
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Davison and Kevin Davis, both of Los Angeles, have announced their engagement. Davison is the daughter of Ken and Alison Davison of Palos Verdes, California; and Davis is the son of Bruce and Regina Davis of Carpinteria. The bride-elect has a bachelor’s degree in business and an associate degree in fashion design. She is now a self-employed fashion designer and photographer assistant. The groom-elect graduated from the University of San Diego and now works at Trojan Law Office in Beverly Hills.

