Davison – Davis

Leah Davison and Kevin Davis, both of Los Angeles, have announced their engagement. Davison is the daughter of Ken and Alison Davison of Palos Verdes, California; and Davis is the son of Bruce and Regina Davis of Carpinteria. The bride-elect has a bachelor’s degree in business and an associate degree in fashion design. She is now a self-employed fashion designer and photographer assistant. The groom-elect graduated from the University of San Diego and now works at Trojan Law Office in Beverly Hills.