Royals extend OF Taylor

He has been one of the top defensive outfielders in baseball. The Royals have signed centerfielder Michael A. Taylor to a two-year, $9 million contract extension according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan that will run through the 2023 season. The deal includes $500,000 in bonuses, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The 30-year old Taylor has been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, according to the metrics, but has been lackluster with the bat, hitting .244/.298/.359 with 12 home runs and 14 steals in 508 plate appearances. But his stellar glove is what the Royals have been looking for in centerfield. According to Fangraphs, he leads all players in Defensive Runs Saved at +21. He also leads all outfielders in Ultimate Zone Rating and Out of Zone Plays Made. He has been worth 2.7 WAR according to Baseball-Reference, and 1.9 WAR according to Fangraphs. The Royals signed Taylor to a one-year, $1.5 million contract after he was non-tendered by the Nationals last off-season. The right-handed.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO