(Underwood) -- The state-ranked Underwood Eagles look to remain undefeated as they travel down the road for their battle with Treynor. Underwood (5-0) has been dominant throughout the first five weeks of the season, while Treynor (4-1) have relied on a strong defense and an offense that has hit their stride in recent weeks. The Eagles latest takedown featured a 70-6 throttling of MVAOCUO.