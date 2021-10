On Saturday, Oct. 2, the City of Ukiah Recreation Department hosted two slow-pitch softball tournaments sponsored by MCHC Health Centers. Fifteen softball teams came together to raise awareness for Breast Cancer by playing in either the Women’s Double Elimination Tournament or the Men’s Wood Bat Tournament. This is the 5th annual Strike Out Cancer where the City of Ukiah has partnered with the local Cancer Resource Centers of Mendocino County to raise awareness and money.

UKIAH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO