Upcoming Fall Festivals
Muddy Little Cowboy Ranch will hold its one-day Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at 16810 S. Peyton Hwy. in Hanover, the festival will include hay rides, kids train ride, petting zoo and feed, cowgirl/cowboy dress-up contest with prizes at noon, autumn fairy dress-up at noon, games with prizes, two pumpkins per family while supplies last, photo spots, swings, kids tractors, food trucks, vendors and the country store.www.epcan.com
