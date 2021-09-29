Upcoming Fall Festivals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMuddy Little Cowboy Ranch will hold its one-day Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at 16810 S. Peyton Hwy. in Hanover, the festival will include hay rides, kids train ride, petting zoo and feed, cowgirl/cowboy dress-up contest with prizes at noon, autumn fairy dress-up at noon, games with prizes, two pumpkins per family while supplies last, photo spots, swings, kids tractors, food trucks, vendors and the country store.

Tahlequah Daily Press

Slate of fall festivals underway this weekend

With fall underway, people looking to get out of the house and enjoy the weather this weekend have a few options. A slate of autumn craft fairs are happening this weekend at Fin and Feather Resort, Greenleaf State Park, and in downtown Fort Gibson. This is the 52nd year for...
FORT GIBSON, OK
thevillagerny.com

Salamanca-Seneca Falling Leaves Festival

Annual Event Celebrating Transition of Seasons October 1-3, 2021. Caption: Native Seneca dancers will demonstrate their nimble skills on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. The weekend will be filled with live music, foods and crafts. By Jessica Miller. Thousands of visitors to and residents of the southern tier region look...
tucson.com

Mark Your Calendar for These Upcoming Fall Art Classes

We have such a colorful variety of birds in our area besides the quail and roadrunner! Using a variety of techniques, you'll learn how to paint several different types of birds in this all-day class. Cost: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. For beginners and up. Supply list sent after registration. $10 supply fee paid to instructor in class if using instructor's materials.
VISUAL ART
pvtimes.com

Horseshoe tournaments return to Fall Festival

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding multiple tournaments this weekend at the Pahrump Fall Festival. The first tournament will be a sanctioned, singles event for people who are registered in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association. These are professional horseshoe players and will need to have their NHPA cards with them at the tournament in order to participate.
NEVADA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

First Responders Fall Festival this Saturday

SCHENECTADY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The First Responders Fall Festival will be September 25 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at Central Park in Schenectady. The local NAACP is hosting the event. The Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady Fire Department, and Mohawk Ambulance, as well as other vendors and music will be...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Bowling Green Daily News

Upcoming fall attractions feature family fun

Several fall festivities in Bowling Green will focus on providing entertainment for families of all ages. Lost River Cave’s 10th annual Scarecrow Trail will be available to the public in full starting Saturday. Scarecrows created by local businesses and families are on display across the park’s walking trails. Katie Cielinski,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Get your tricks and treats with upcoming fall events

From thrills and chills to family fun, October is a good time to get out and enjoy yourself. There’s a bumper crop of activities waiting for you. New this year is Redrum Haunted House, which promises to be an intense experience starting Oct. 18. "No one is going to touch...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Rutland Herald

Transition to Fall

We’ve covered the negatives of this time of year, but the truth is that the positives are bigger. We can walk, enjoy the amazing foliage, not deal with flying bugs and also not sweat. Honestly, for me, there is nothing better than being outside in the sunshine without being roasting hot and eaten by bugs. There are things to keep in mind as we transition to fall walking, especially after being used to the summertime.
CBS Boston

To Do List: Giant Corn Maze, Classical Concert, Immersive Art

BOSTON (CBS) – An immersive art exhibit that has excited cities around the world has landed in Boston. Also this weekend – the opening of a new classical music season, and a family-friendly, giant, outdoor maze. IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH It’s a chance to view artwork from one of the world’s most famous artists like you’ve never seen it before. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open at the Strand Theater. The exhibit features 20-thousand square feet of digital projections, using both light and sound. There’s also a virtual reality headset option. The exhibit is meant for people of all ages. https://vangoghexpo.com/boston/ When: Through...
BOSTON, MA
Current Publishing

At the table with Anna: Nickel Plate Express Dinner Train

Address: The boarding station is in Forest Park in Noblesville. Anna’s take: I was thrilled to see the Nickel Plate Express begin offering Dinner Trains. Diners can enjoy dinner from a local Noblesville restaurant as the train takes them on a two-hour ride through northern Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Express Director Dagny Zupin was kind enough to host myself and my boyfriend on a September train ride that featured Bica Café in Noblesville. Typically, Bica Café serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, so this was a unique opportunity to see what they offered for dinner. We enjoyed a pasta e fagioli soup, a beautiful lasagna and cannoli for dessert. One end of the cannoli was dipped in chocolate chips and one end was dipped in pistachios. It was a delicious end to the evening. The sunset views in northern Hamilton County were incredibly romantic.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
epcan.com

'Sewing' into the community

At Friday's weekly Fountain Community Kitchen, Sew Time in the Valley served 42 community members a delicious dinner of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and a plethora of desserts baked by Mr. Ted Prillaman, father of Veralyn, a member of Sew Time in the Valley. The group had several drawings for embroidered hand towels and table toppers sewn by the members.
FOUNTAIN, CO
epcan.com

At Your Library

Share your best original scary (or not-so-scary) story with us and you could win a gift certificate to Barnes and Noble! First ($50) and second ($25) place prizes will be awarded for the following categories: K-3rd grade, 4th-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, and Adult. Please include your name, age/grade, and contact information on your entry. Entries should not exceed 1,500 words. Submit in person at the library, email to [email protected], or mail to 715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911 by Oct. 31. Winners will be notified the week of Nov. 15 and names/submissions will be posted online. Good luck!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
epcan.com

Wag of the Week

Greetings from Adoptable Animal Rescue Force! This is the initial posting regarding dogs available through AARF, for which I volunteer. Most of the dogs are boarded at Tumbleweed Country Kennels on Old Pueblo Road (only a mile or two from Link). As a volunteer, I can go with you to meet and play with dogs you're interested in, a few times, until you make a decision.
PETS
epcan.com

Fountain Valley Museum open every Saturday

The Fountain Valley Museum, 114 N. Main St., has reopened to the public and is open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as well as by appointment. The next meeting of the Fountain Valley Historical Society and Museum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the downstairs of the museum, 114 N. Main St., Fountain.
MUSEUMS
epcan.com

Outdoor music for Arts Month coming to city

SPUR – Oct. 13. As a final event, Fountain Parks and Recreation will show the movie "Trolls World Tour," starting at 8 p.m. after RAWBERT's performance. The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region started October Arts Month in 2014, coinciding with National Arts and Humanities Month (started in 1993). The city of Fountain first participated in October Arts Month in 2020, with events lasting Oct. 19-23. Last year's events included acoustic music playing in the City Hall courtyard during the evenings, and a Public Sidewalk Chalk Walk where residents created sidewalk murals along Ohio Avenue between Main Street and Race Street.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Avenue Of The Arts Alive Again With Live Music, Entertainment And New COVID Precautions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Avenue of the Arts came back alive Tuesday night after COVID forced theaters across our area to close more than a year and a half ago. You could feel the energy. The sidewalks were bustling Tuesday night as three different theaters welcomed fans back, but not without several noticeable COVID safety changes. Live music and entertainment had audiences lined up early along Broad Street Tuesday night. Guests Eyewitness News spoke to came ready for several new COVID requirements. “You have to have the vaccine, you have to have the mask to go in, and then you put your bling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
utahstories.com

Sweet and Salty Bakeries Around Salt Lake

Salt Lake City may not be known as one of the world’s best desert cities, but it certainly has quite a few world-class bakeries. Here are some that I highly recommend:. Streusel is a lively morning bakery just getting started on 1700 South across from Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade. The shop is run by a friendly staff that enjoys creating delicious Danish pastries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Long Beach Post

A guide to the most popular kids costumes this Halloween

Whether you’re on the porch watching the neighborhood kids trick-or-treat or enjoying a backyard Halloween party with your grandchildren, recognizing these Halloween costumes will help you join in on the fun! The post A guide to the most popular kids costumes this Halloween appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LIFESTYLE

