That sentence, spoken to me by a member of our congregation last week, summarizes the mood of many. Tired of waiting, tired of trying, tired of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel grow dimmer. At the start of the pandemic most of us did well: we pitched in, we volunteered, we hosted zoom parties, we attended virtual church. But it seems goalposts keep moving. It is taking … so … long.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO