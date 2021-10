True Crime podcasts are addicting and seem to be showing up everywhere, featured in popular TV shows like Only Murders In The Building or playing out in real time with stories ripped from the daily headlines. Whether it’s murder, corruption, sexual abuse or fraud, there’s no shortage of people doing bad things. More than just guilty pleasures, true crime podcasts can reveal both the worst and the best humanity has to offer, inspiring us to speak out for truth or find redemption in helping others. Here are some of the best recent true-crime podcasts for your next listening binge.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO