ABERDEEN , MARYLAND – Angel Cornier of Harford County secretly celebrates his $100,000 top-prize Ravens X5 win. All that Angel Cornier and his girlfriend had in mind when they visited the Royal Farms store in Aberdeen over the weekend was buying chicken. Unbeknownst to them, however, a side order of Lottery luck was added to their lunch request.

ABERDEEN, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO