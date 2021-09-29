Daniel Zion Herr was born to this world on September 24th, 2021, long awaited and prayed for 5th son and 6th child of Nathaniel R. and Lisa A. (Reddick) Herr of Bowling Green. He is survived by his parents and five siblings Troy, Jack, Audrey, Sam, and Moses. Brave fighter with the heart of a lion and a strength uncommon. Fearfully and wonderfully made by the Creator of all creation for good works. Dearly loved. He enjoyed a special day meeting his siblings and grandparents, amazing his doctors and nurses, being bathed by and cuddling with his mom, and watching a Cincinnati Reds baseball game with his dad. He shared breakfast with his parents before leaving this world for his journey to glory on September 25th, 2021, cradled in the arms of his mother, at peace after a long battle. This testimony is an account that he was here. We held him, we felt his breath, we listened to his heartbeat, we heard his voice. He was here, he mattered, he will never be forgotten. He will be missed with every sunset and longed for with every sunrise. He came as an unexpected blessing and departed as a beloved conqueror. He is now fully healed and laughing with Jesus in heaven, in glory with the King of glory, little lamb shepherded by the Good Shepherd, sweet prince cared for by the Prince of Peace. And now we wait. For reunion on the other side of glory, upon a distant shore, in a far green country, under a swift sunrise. Our son. We love you. See you soon.