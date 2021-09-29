CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Should I Care About HTTP Request Smuggling?

By Asaf Karas, CTO. JFrog Security
Dark Reading
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What is HTTP request smuggling, what are the risks, and how does server configuration impact the severity?. Asaf Karas, CTO, JFrog Security: HTTP request smuggling is a type of vulnerability that has gained widespread community attention due to numerous high-paying bug bounty reports over the past few months. Not only is HTTP request smuggling gaining traction, but its impact can be detrimental depending on how the servers behind the proxy are configured. Threat actors use this technique to interfere with the way a website processes a sequence of HTTP requests, taking advantage of any inconsistencies.

