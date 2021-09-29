Why Should I Care About HTTP Request Smuggling?

You've probably heard the term before, or perhaps watched a car video where the presenter says that "the pedals are perfectly placed for 'heel-and-toe'", but what is rev matching actually? Rev matching refers to adjusting the speed of the engine to match the speed of the gearbox in a manual vehicle, thus making for smoother shifts, better vehicle balance, and less wear. The technique is typically used when downshifting as the engine speed needs to be raised to match the gearbox speed in a lower gear. The act of rev matching is not to be confused with the effect that a manual gearbox's synchronizer rings have. These slow or speed up the input shaft during shifts to prevent grinding of the gears. However, there is a connection. In old cars without synchro rings, rev matching helps avoid the grinding of gears too. In these cases, a rev of the engine is just as important when shifting up a gear (timing the gear selection correctly) as it is when shifting down and blipping the throttle, but more on why rev matching helps with downshifts later.

