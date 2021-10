Jesy Nelson has reflected on her suicide attempt and said her mother begged her to quit Little Mix to protect her mental health.The singer, 30, opened up on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast. Speaking about her attempt to take her own life, she said: “I went into hospital and then I had a music video like a week after...“And obviously my mum found out and she was distraught and she was outright like, ‘This is it, you’re not doing this anymore.’ Because my mum’s the kind of mum that’s like, ‘Jes, we couldn’t give a s*** what you do...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO