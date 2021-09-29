CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Couric Makes Huge Revelations About 'TODAY Show' Hosts, Prince Harry in Leaked Memoir [DETAILS]

Cover picture for the articleKatie Couric did not hold back in sharing her thoughts and feelings in her new upcoming memoir. Couric is not done with her ex-boyfriends and former "TODAY Show" colleagues yet as the former host slammed them all in one book. The manuscript, which was obtained by Daily Mail, showed how...

Related
Primetimer

Katie Couric's memoir goes after Diane Sawyer: “That woman must be stopped"

The former Today star writes in her new memoir Going There, out next month, that the TV news competition between her and ABC News' Sawyer was at one point careening out of control, reports the New York Post. “I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much. Couric even had "That Woman must be stopped" emblazoned on her Today cushion.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former NBC Anchor Says Katie Couric "Derailed" Her Career

A new tell-all memoir from Katie Couric, whose storied career across several major news networks catapulted her to the top echelons of the media world, is reopening old wounds and it hasn't even come out yet. In excerpts of Going There that have been released ahead of the book's debut on Oct. 26, Couric seems to get bluntly honest about how she felt about the fellow women she worked with and her contemporaries, like her Good Morning America rival Diane Sawyer and her Today predecessor Deborah Norville.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Katie Couric Reveals Secret Romance in Her New Book

Katie Couric is revealing all in her new memoir Going There. The former Today Show anchor tells of her romance with playwright Neil Simon. Simon is 30 years older than Couric, but it didn't stop them from nearly going all the way. Couric says just thinking of being with an "icon" was "thrilling." She first encountered him while covering a press conference for Simon's 1985 film The Slugger's Wife, writing that she was "determined to get him to notice" her.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Ok Magazine

Ashleigh Banfield Considering Legal Action Following Katie Couric's Bombshell Admission She 'Derailed' Her Career At NBC

Following Katie Couric's shocking statements about how she helped in trying to derail Ashleigh Banfield's career at NBC, the MSNBC anchor is reportedly considering taking legal action. Article continues below advertisement. According to Radar, the higher-ups at the network are worried that the confession is opening up pandora's box of...
CELEBRITIES

New York Post

Ashleigh Banfield sounds off about Katie Couric’s dig at ‘senile’ dad

Ashleigh Banfield wants Katie Couric to “correct the record” on her father. In a blistering but poignant response to Couric’s upcoming memoir — which takes aim at Martha Stewart, Prince Harry, Deborah Norville and Banfield, the NewsNation host said she was “stunned” by what the former “Today” show host wrote, especially about her “senile” father.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Deborah Norville And Katie Couric

The world first met Katie Couric when she was tapped to be the co-anchor of "Today" to replace Deborah Norville in 1991. Couric stayed on as co-anchor until 2006, making her the longest-running co-anchor at the time. On her 15th anniversary with NBC, she announced she was headed to CBS Evening News to be the first solo female evening news anchor. "After listening to my heart and my gut — which have served me very well in the past few years — I've decided that I will be leaving 'Today' at the end of May," Couric told viewers. "It may sound corny, but I really feel that we have become friends over the years," she continued (via People).
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former "Today" Host Is Stunned & Hurt by Katie Couric's New Book

Katie Couric's new book, Going There, doesn't hit shelves for three more weeks, but it's already ruffling some feathers and bringing backlash on the longtime news presenter. In excerpts already released from the memoir, Couric comments on some fellow news anchors she's worked with—as well as other celebrities like Prince Harry and Martha Stewart—and a couple of them have already expressed that they're shocked by her words. Asked by the New York Post to respond to what Couric writes about her, former Today host Deborah Norville kept her comment succinct and to the point. Read on to see what Norville had to say and to find out why so many are shocked by the upcoming memoir.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Katie Couric Feared Her 'Today' Spot Was Being Threatened by NBC Colleague

Katie Couric's memoir, Going There, hits shelves on Oct. 26, and the television journalist is not pulling any punches on the page. The Daily Mail shared a few excerpts from the book ahead of its release date, and in one of the stories, Couric admits that she felt major competition between her female co-hosts on Today, particularly Ashleigh Banfield. Couric explained that she felt like she needed to "protect her turf" during her tenure on the morning show from 1991 through 2006.
CELEBRITIES

