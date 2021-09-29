Miami-Dade Police Adds Rescue Dog Dottie To Therapy Team

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What happens when a police officer on patrol comes across a street performer who plays a familiar tune to all sworn members of law enforcement? The correct answer is that he joins in on the fun and puts on a quick show to the delight of thousands. That is exactly what happened Friday evening as a Miami Beach police officer is captured on video playing along as the street performer, a violinist, begins to play ‘Bad Boys,’ the theme song from the popular TV show Cops. The unidentified officer is seen activating his uniform emergency lights and putting on the moves, but what really lights up the room is his contagious smile. The video was posted on social media and quickly gained attention from viewers. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had received nearly 5,000 views. On this day, this officer caught a lot of smiles on social media. FRIDAY FEELING: MBPD on foot patrol along Ocean Drive with a serenade. It’s the bop at the end for us! 🤣 #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/Z9nAL85hXw — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2021

