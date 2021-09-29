CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Police Adds Rescue Dog Dottie To Therapy Team

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Caught On Video: Serenaded Miami Beach Police Officer Puts On A Show While On Patrol

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What happens when a police officer on patrol comes across a street performer who plays a familiar tune to all sworn members of law enforcement? The correct answer is that he joins in on the fun and puts on a quick show to the delight of thousands. That is exactly what happened Friday evening as a Miami Beach police officer is captured on video playing along as the street performer, a violinist, begins to play ‘Bad Boys,’ the theme song from the popular TV show Cops. The unidentified officer is seen activating his uniform emergency lights and putting on the moves, but what really lights up the room is his contagious smile. The video was posted on social media and quickly gained attention from viewers. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had received nearly 5,000 views. On this day, this officer caught a lot of smiles on social media. FRIDAY FEELING: MBPD on foot patrol along Ocean Drive with a serenade. It’s the bop at the end for us! 🤣 #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/Z9nAL85hXw — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2021
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Register Citizen

Easton police officer awarded for rescue of person, dog from semi-frozen pond

EASTON — A local police officer recently was recognized for his involvement in a cold water rescue of a person and their dog from a semi-frozen pond back in December 2020, according to police officials. Chief Richard Doyle said on Tuesday that Officer Anthony Telesco received a Meritorious Service Award...
EASTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Distributes 100 Percent Of Rental Assistance To Families Affected By Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that the county has distributed all emergency rental assistance to families impacted by the pandemic. The county distributed about $60.8 million dollars to over 6,500 families. The mayor said 12,000 families have received housing relief since July of 2020. Distributing all of this money allows the county to receive additional assistance from other funding in jurisdictions that did not reach their distribution goal. The county will still offer emergency rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Fountain Hills Times

Koda: Local dog to the rescue

Koda, a seven-year-old Husky adopted from Arizona Husky Rescue, has been flying under the radar for a while. No more. The beautiful blue-eyed girl has been mentioned in several stories about a kitty named Juliane. She basically saved Juliane’s life, discovering the cat encased in a cooler wrapped in a trash bag.
PETS
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Firefighters Battle Blaze at Cutler Bay Home

Miami-Dade firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire at a house in Cutler Bay Friday morning. Crews responded to the home near Southwest 194th Terrace and Southwest 87th Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back patio and efficiency in the rear, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.
CUTLER BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Police#Dottie
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Police Department adopts service dog that helped comfort families impacted by Surfside building collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department has rescued another loving canine. The English Pointer mix is two years old and named Dottie. She spent several days bringing comfort to survivors and family members following the Surfside condo collapse earlier this year. Clearly, Dottie left a lasting impression. She...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside the team effort to rescue dog that fell into open manhole on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A dog was rescued after being found trapped and frightened at the bottom of an open sewer hole in Detroit. It took a team effort to rescue the dog. The dog’s barks were so loud it gained the attention of a dog owner who was out running with her dog in an open field off Grandy Street, near Medbury Street. That dog owner called Juniper Fleming with Rebel Dogs Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade's First Female Cuban Police Officer Broke Barriers in Career

She was a local pioneer in uniform in a career of firsts. “I was the first Hispanic female Sargent, first Hispanic female lieutenant, first Hispanic female captain, first Hispanic female major," said retired Maj. Grace O'Donnell. When O'Donnell was hired by the department in 1974, her bosses could not find...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC San Diego

Therapy Dogs Provide Comfort for Inland Empire Firefighters

It's the first day on the job for therapy dog Henry, but it's not his first time around the block. Henry has been dispatched to everything from plane crashes to major fires, and mudslides. Now this fluffy 95-pound golden retriever is an official member of Cal Fire Riverside County Fire...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Christopher Delgado Charged With Battery On Girlfriend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing a battery charge after his girlfriend called 911 following an altercation back in June of this year. The incident report said it happened on June 19th at approximately 10 p.m. at officer Christopher Delgado’s SW Miami-Dade residence. Police said these officer’s girlfriend was trying to leave after being involved in an argument and that is when she said he struck her arm causing her to drop her phone. She told police that once the door opened, Delgado shoved her out of the residence and that is when she ran to the elevator to call 911. il The report said officer Delgado’s girlfriend suffered scratches to her nose, shoulder, and arms. Delgado turned himself in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on August 25. He faces a battery charge. No word if the Delgado has been suspended.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
news8000.com

Tomah Police Department welcomes new therapy dog, Ruby, to the team

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – The Tomah Police Department has a new furry companion. Officers welcomed a labradoodle named Ruby to their team,. Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles donated Ruby to the department. Ruby, who is only eight weeks old, will provide support to people in stressful situations. Officer Delaney Hanrahan, Ruby’s primary...
TOMAH, WI
CBS Miami

Multiple People Displaced After Northeast Miami-Dade Fire

Miami (CBS Miami) — Multiple people are displaced after a fire destroyed their rental multi-unit home in northeast Miami-Dade. The fire first erupted in the building on the corner of Northeast 182nd Terrace and 25th Place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The flames then re-ignited Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. after firefighters had cleared the scene and as displaced families gathered their belongings. “There was smoke everywhere,” said Eduardo Antamirano, who lived in one of the units. “It’s devastating, really devastating. Because I think I lost everything.” Antamirano told CBS4 he was able to get out safely along with his wife, son, daughter,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
whopam.com

Area rescue squads help train cadaver dog teams

The Marshall County Rescue Squad, with assistance from Calloway and Trigg counties, spent three days assisting with the annual National Water and Land Certification for several cadaver dog teams over the weekend. Chief Curt Curtner says this year brought teams and dogs from Missouri , Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisianna, Mississippi,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy