NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota

By Chris Dellecese
cleveland19.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is downplaying his return to Minnesota but Browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t buying it. “Fourteen years is a long time,” Mayfield said Wednesday. Stefanski spent his entire NFL career with Minnesota, starting in 2006, before coming to Cleveland. He rose to offensive coordinator in...

districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield Makes Instagram Post Amidst Criticism

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has widely criticized after a poor performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, took to his Instagram account to make a statement. Mayfield doesn't necessarily respond to the criticisms, including those who have declared him a bust, a failure or simply not the...
WKYC

Baker Mayfield references Kanye West after Cleveland Browns' win vs. Bears

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is back at it again. If you were listening to the Cleveland Browns quarterback's postgame press conference following his team's win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and thought that some comments seemed out of place, you weren't alone -- or mistaken. Just as he did at multiple points throughout the 2020 season, Mayfield used Sunday's postgame press conference to sneak in some pop culture references, this time, repeatedly naming albums from the rapper, Kanye West.
cleveland19.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry injury leaves “big shoes to fill”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield says the team has a “next man up” mentality but admits the loss of receiver Jarvis Landry will leave “big shoes to fill.”. Mayfield also admitted Wednesday that he’s proud of his league-leading 81% completion rate through 2 weeks. “I am very pleased with...
clevelandbrowns.com

News & Notes: Stefanski would know — It's going to be loud in Minnesota

The Browns are in for an earful Sunday in Minnesota. Kevin Stefanski would know, of course, and he's driven that point home to a group of players who are coming off back-to-back wins inside the friendly confines of FirstEnergy Stadium, where the raucous noise was directed squarely at the opponent.
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Rare criticism of Kevin Stefanski after Bears win?

The Cleveland Browns just had their greatest margin of victory under Kevin Stefanski following the team’s 20-point win over the Chicago Bears Sept. 26. Everything that could go right, pretty much did. Some may find it hard to criticize the reigning coach of the year, especially after his team is...
