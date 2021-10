Fall is a season of change here in Acadiana so, let’s talk about what changes and about what Fall even is in the first place. The Fall Equinox occurs when the Earth sees direct sunlight along the equator. From this point and on during the year, the days begin to get shorter as we move towards the Winter Solstice. The less direct sunlight along with shorter days means we see big changes in our temperatures here in Acadiana as average highs are close to 90 in September and fall down into the 70s by the time we get to November.

