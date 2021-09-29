Why I love Link’s Awakening (And why you would love it too)

There’s something indescribably cathartic about making a friendship bracelet: separating out the strings, looping one over the other, pulling them tight and repeating it all over again. Individual knots turn into rows, rows turn into designs and the whole thing quickly turns into a mindless practice. Before I know it, the strings have woven themselves into an intricate pattern. This is something I’ve been doing since my parents first sent me to summer camp when I was five. Working as a camp counselor the past couple of summers has provided me the opportunity to experiment with more complicated patterns and to pass down the practice to campers of my own. This hobby serves many different purposes for me, and hopefully this article will teach you how it can serve you beneficially as well.

