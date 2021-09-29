CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why I love Link’s Awakening (And why you would love it too)

By Michelle Tackett
zeldauniverse.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Zelda fans talk about their all-time favorite Zelda games, the usual suspects are mentioned, such as Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, and A Link to the Past. One game I think needs to be added to that list is Link’s Awakening. Link’s Awakening was the first portable Zelda game, so it holds a special place in my heart for that reason alone. I had never played a portable game that big in scope. How did it fit onto a Game Boy? Voodoo magic, I tell ya! Gamers had never seen a portable game like it before.

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamesindustry.biz

God of War | Why I Love

Why I Love is a series of guest editorials on GamesIndustry.biz intended to showcase the ways in which game developers appreciate each other's work. This entry was contributed by Golgi Yang, producer of Xuan Yuan Sword 7, a third-person action RPG set for release on Xbox One and PS4 next week.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: A clash of tonal perspectives

Many of us remember days in the schoolyard, discussing our latest video game discoveries and, furthermore, dreaming of what we might do with a favorite franchise if we were ever given the reins. Many a boy or girl imagined what their ideal version of what Mario, Sonic, or Zelda might...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Californian

Living the camp life: Why I love making friendship bracelets

There’s something indescribably cathartic about making a friendship bracelet: separating out the strings, looping one over the other, pulling them tight and repeating it all over again. Individual knots turn into rows, rows turn into designs and the whole thing quickly turns into a mindless practice. Before I know it, the strings have woven themselves into an intricate pattern. This is something I’ve been doing since my parents first sent me to summer camp when I was five. Working as a camp counselor the past couple of summers has provided me the opportunity to experiment with more complicated patterns and to pass down the practice to campers of my own. This hobby serves many different purposes for me, and hopefully this article will teach you how it can serve you beneficially as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
zeldauniverse.net

Watch a Breath of the Wild player shoot an arrow 2.6 kilometers to strike a Guardian

When it comes to choosing the title of an article, the most important rule is to ensure that it conveys as much of the article’s subject as possible. Sometimes, a writer needs to discuss cutting-edge cognitive neuroscience. That’s not an easy thing to sum up in just a few words. On other occasions, a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player does something crazy, and the writer’s job is as easy as pie. And since doing crazy stuff in Breath of the Wild is something of a tradition at this point, you can pretty much count on us to cut to the chase and show you the goods.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Epic Games#Nintendo Games#Video Game#Time#Pays Homage
zeldauniverse.net

Bombers’ Notebook: Gruve

Despite the vast and lonely landscape of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild, there are a lot of NPCs that Link can encounter should he know where to look. For the most part, Link can find conversation partners in towns or at stables or even roaming the roads of Hyrule. But some NPCs may be found in the strangest of places, even ending up in rather precarious positions. These NPCs are often quite memorable, leaving lasting impressions on both Link and the player.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

A looming terror: The lore of the Blood Moon and its role in The Legend of Zelda

Glowing embers of Malice, a blood-red moon, monsters reborn, frantic music, and the words spoken — “The Blood Moon rises once again. Please be careful, Link…”. It’s October, and the spooky season is upon us. While The Legend of Zelda series has plenty of creepy events, the Blood Moon is perhaps one of the most bone-chilling phenomena in all of Hyrule. Breath of the Wild and Age of Calamity both feature the Blood Moon, in slightly different ways, but usually at the most inopportune times for players.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Battlefield 2042 beta reminded me why I love Battlefield

I was running around a missile hangar when an overly eager teammate kool-aid-manned through the wall next to me to escape a helicopter, sending me into a millisecond-long spiral of terror, relief, and laughter. "Hell yeah," I thought, "finally a proper Battlefield game." There was a time when a new...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Here’s our first look at a Nintendo Switch OLED unboxing

I must confess, I’ve seldom seen the appeal of unboxing videos. There’s a certain zen to them, I’ve been told, but I guess I just can’t feel it. Unless it involves a Nintendo Switch OLED, in which case my face is as close to my laptop screen as possible and my heart rate spikes with hype.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
30Seconds

First Day of Fall: All the Reasons I Love Fall & Why It's My Favorite Season

When I was in elementary school, I was teased because of the color of my hair. I am redhead. I was in third grade and I remember running to my mom as soon as I got off the school bus and bursting into tears. No one likes to be called a carrot top! Luckily, as kind and genuinely compassionate as my mom was, the balance came from my dad’s equally strong will and protective nature. Once my dad heard the news, he quickly pointed out that carrot tops are green – not red!
LIFESTYLE
zeldauniverse.net

Tingle’s Maps: Akkala Peninsula Ruins

Chances are you’ve been here briefly early on in your Breath of the Wild playthrough. Maybe, like me, you’d completely forgotten about it. There are so many beautiful and interesting places to explore in this game, but I’m glad I returned to this one. Tingle’s Maps is a series in...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: Eternal Slumber

I’ve always been a hard-working student, wanting to do my best and aiming for the highest grade. Lately, the past weeks of my life have been filled with assignments, group projects, and homework that need to be done. I know I only have myself to blame for the heavy workload as I decided to take an extra class on the side this semester, but recently, I’ve found myself staying up too late and waking up earlier than I should to rest for at least eight full hours. With my newly developed habits, it’s no surprise that I’ve been feeling more tired than usual lately.
VISUAL ART
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
districtchronicles.com

‘Demon’ dog that looks like Pennywise the Clown leaves people terrified

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend, yet one pooch has left people terrified. The ‘demon dog’ went viral after being photographed giving its neighbours the ‘death stare’ from behind a fence. Peeping over the fence, it’s understandable why people were left feeling scared – because,...
ANIMALS
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
Deseret News

Thor’s episode of ‘What If...?’ is a reminder of why we love Marvel

Warning: This review has spoilers for Marvel’s “What If...?” episode “What If... Thor Were an Only Child?”. The latest episode of Marvel’s “What If...?” was one of the best to date. The fun, eccentric episode brought some of the best aspects of the “Thor” series of films, and showed us a story that reminds us why we love the space-centric stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so much.
TV SERIES
lifewire.com

Why DylanCottleMusic Brings a New Kind of Love to Streaming

Love is the guiding force for Dylan Cottle, the namesake behind the popular Twitch channel, DylanCottleMusic. Cottle's brand of radical love influences everything she does. With the help of her husband, Doug, the performer has created her lane in the Twitch music space that is sure to capture audiences for years to come.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy