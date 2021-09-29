Why I love Link’s Awakening (And why you would love it too)
When Zelda fans talk about their all-time favorite Zelda games, the usual suspects are mentioned, such as Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, and A Link to the Past. One game I think needs to be added to that list is Link’s Awakening. Link’s Awakening was the first portable Zelda game, so it holds a special place in my heart for that reason alone. I had never played a portable game that big in scope. How did it fit onto a Game Boy? Voodoo magic, I tell ya! Gamers had never seen a portable game like it before.zeldauniverse.net
