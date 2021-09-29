CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORA Physical Therapy’s 2nd Annual 5K Charity Run Supports ALS

By Deborah Overman
Cover picture for the articleCORA Health Services Inc, doing business as CORA Physical Therapy, announces the second annual CORA Unites 5K Charity run, taking place Saturday, October 9, 2021. For the past 2 years, CORA Physical Therapy has chosen one patient who embodies the CORA Unites mission to connect communities with purpose. The patient designates a charity of their choice to receive all the proceeds from the annual event. This year, the patient chosen is Lt. Col. Chuck Schretzman, a retired Airborne Army Ranger, for his extreme motivation in his fight against ALS. All proceeds from this year’s CORA Unites Annual Charity 5K Race Against ALS will directly benefit Chuck’s charity, I Am ALS.

