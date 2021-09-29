CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins' Will Fuller (chest, elbow) DNP on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (chest, elbow) is absent from Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 4's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Following Week 3's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller is dealing with a chest and elbow injury. An upgrade to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be a good sign for his availability against the Colts. If he is active, our models expect him to see 6.5 targets against Indianapolis.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins release first injury report of Week 3

The Miami Dolphins have taken some hard news during the week in each of the last two weeks in the buildup to their Week 2 and Week 3 contests — Miami got word late last week that wide receiver Will Fuller would not be available ahead of the Buffalo game. And while we’re certain Fuller wouldn’t have made up a 35 point deficit, the Dolphins offense certainly came out flat and unprepared against the Bills.
NFL
chatsports.com

Brian Flores expects WR Will Fuller to make debut for Miami Dolphins on Sunday

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to make his team debut Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Flores said Friday. The former Houston Texans receiver served a one-game suspension to begin the season but was set to join the team in Week 2 before missing Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills for personal reasons. Fuller returned to the team Monday and didn't miss any practice this week.
NFL
arcamax.com

Omar Kelly: Dolphins need Will Fuller to be dynamic, consistent, reliable right away

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins can finally play with the team’s new toy Sunday. Will Fuller, the Dolphins’ biggest free-agent addition this offseason, completed a full week of practice with his new team for the first time since mandatory minicamp back in the summer. That hints that Fuller...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnp#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Las Vegas Raiders
chatsports.com

Dolphins’ Will Fuller misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Colts

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the team’s Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The absence is injury-related, according to a team source. It is not related to his previous personal reasons that caused him to miss Miami’s Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins WR Will Fuller returns to practice but starting offensive lineman missing

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller returned to practice Thursday, a positive development for his availability ahead of the team’s Week 4 home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Fuller was limited with a chest and elbow injury after not practicing Wednesday. He appeared to sustain an injury in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Dolphins Trade Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant To Bears

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games. He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
CBS Seattle

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy