Dolphins' Will Fuller (chest, elbow) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (chest, elbow) is absent from Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 4's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Following Week 3's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller is dealing with a chest and elbow injury. An upgrade to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be a good sign for his availability against the Colts. If he is active, our models expect him to see 6.5 targets against Indianapolis.www.numberfire.com
