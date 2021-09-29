CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NBC2 Animation: New discovery swirling inside Jupiter’s ‘Big Spot’

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 7 days ago
The Hubble Space Telescope, which among other things has been monitoring the planet Jupiter for more than 10 years, is reporting some modest but interesting discoveries inside the huge planet’s unmistakable “Big Spot”.

The spot Jupiter is known for of course isn’t a spot like a stain on your clothes. In reality, since Jupiter is made of gas it’s a gigantic swirling storm system seen from afar that’s been observed from Earth since the 1800s!

According to NASA, the winds in this incredibly long-lived storm often exceed 400 mph! That’s more than 200 mph faster than the strongest sustained winds in any Atlantic hurricane on record!

With at least a decade now of consistent observations thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, researchers have discovered that the winds in this giant storm have been modestly changing over the past ten years. Based on the data from the telescope, winds on the outside of the storm are getting a bit stronger with the winds in the spot’s interior getting slightly slower.

You can read more about the discovery and see the wind speed data graphics with this article from NASA.

Just how big the storm system and planet Jupiter are is hard to fathom. Our entire planet could easily fit inside the huge swirl, as Jupiter is on the order of being 1,000 times larger than Earth! You can learn more about what makes Jupiter so amazing by following this link.

