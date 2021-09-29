Judge suspends Britney Spears father from her conservatorship

BROADCAST NOTE: Next week, on October 17, "Sunday Morning" will be pre-empted so that CBS Sports may bring you live NFL action from London. With abortion becoming more and more restricted in many states, and with a majority-conservative Supreme Court primed to decide on a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, access to the procedure in the future is unclear, and the return of "back-alley abortions" is feared. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at how women, civil rights proponents, doctors, and anti-abortion advocates are fighting over the viability of Roe v. Wade, and whether compromise is possible on one of the most contentious issues of today.

