Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
Connersville News-Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn’t come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees’ mark of 80,358 yards that stands as the most ever in the regular season.

