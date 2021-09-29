Clippers are fully vaccinated, coach Tyronn Lue says

SAN DIEGO — The Clippers are fully vaccinated, coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday. "Our guys are vaccinated, so, we just have to do whatever the league tells us to do, we try to abide by the rules and kind of go from there," Lue said at San Diego State, where the Clippers are holding training camp. "And we talked about it last year, just being able to adapt and do what we need to do to play the game that we love. And so, certain players, certain people have different beliefs, so I respect those beliefs. And our guys are fully vaccinated, so I respect their beliefs as well."